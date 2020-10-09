Nobel Laureate Mario Molina Who Helped Save Ozone Layer Dies Aged 77 PA Images

Nobel Prize-winning chemist Mario Molina has died aged 77.

Molina’s work on the ozone layer earned him a Nobel Prize in 1995, and he was crucial to enacting the Montreal Protocol in 1987. It made him one of the most consequential scientists of the past 50 years.

Paul Bledsoe, a former US government climate advisor, called him ‘one of the single most important contributors to climate protection in world history’.

Molina rose to notoriety in 1977 publishing a paper that warned that CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) were destroying the ozone layer. At the time, CFCs were widely used in a number of products.

The study was widely criticised by the chemical industry, but led directly to the establishment of the Montreal Protocol, which Molina helped draft. The Protocol phased out the production of CFCs and is regarded as the most successful piece of environmental legislation in history. Molina later referred to it as a ‘planet saving treaty’.

Molina was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then President Barack Obama in 2013.

His family said he continued to work until just a few days before his death. A cause of death has not been announced.