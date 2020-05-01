Norfolk Police Hunting Man Seen Creeping Round Hellesdon In Plague Doctor Outfit Storyful

Residents living in Hellesdon, near Norwich, have been left terrified after a person was spotted walking around dressed as a 17th century plague doctor.

The person, whose identity remains unknown, was filmed wearing a black coat, hat and pointed beak-like mask.

According to those living in Hellesdon, they have been spotted wandering around the suburb every day for the last two weeks, which is obviously causing concern for residents.

Take a look here:

The outfit dates back to the 17th century, when doctors believed that filling their masks with perfumes and herbs protected them against the Black Death, which killed hundreds of thousands of people.

As per the BBC, University of East Anglia historian Danny Buck said:

It’s quite a smart-looking costume and it is important people realise that in the 17th Century plague doctors were the brave ones who went out to see people with the disease.

While many people on social media pointed out that ‘if he can’t wear it now’, given the current health crisis, ‘when could he?’, police are keen to speak to the mystery masked resident to offer up a few words of advice on the effect it is having on local residents.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said:

Officers have been made aware of an individual who was seen walking around the Hellesdon area wearing a plague outfit. Although no offences have been committed at this time, officers are keen to trace the individual in order to provide words of advice about the implications of his actions on the local community.

They added:

Should any further information come forward about any offences being committed, we will act accordingly.

Given the current health crisis, it’s no surprise the masked stranger’s appearances have been making people feel uncomfortable.

In 1665, nearly a quarter of London’s population was killed by an outbreak of the bubonic plague in just a few short months.

Reactions on social media have varied, with one person commenting: ‘Scared the life out of my missus. Terrifying for kids.’

Another agreed: ‘Just casually… strolling around the village in a plague costume? That’s just not normal is it, do it indoors it’s bloody terrifying for poor little kids.’

‘I admit he is weird but what harm is he doing,’ a third person disagreed, adding, ‘made me giggle’.

One thing I know for sure, if I bumped into them, I’d be avoiding them like the plague.