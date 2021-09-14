Norm Macdonald Has Died At Age 61

Saturday Night Live/YouTube/Universal Pictures

Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61.

Influential comedian Norm Macdonald, known for his time spent as part of the cast of Saturday Night Live as well as popular film roles in Billy Madison, The Animal and Doctor Dolittle, has died at the age of 61.

His management firm Brillstein Entertainment has confirmed the report, according to Deadline.

According to Macdonald’s longtime film partner and close friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald had been struggling with health issues. Over the past ten years he had been battling cancer, but did not want to make his health issues public. Hoekstra was with the legendary comedian when he died.

‘He was most proud of his comedy,’ Hoekstra said. ‘He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.’

Tributes and messages from Norm’s peers have flooded the internet.

