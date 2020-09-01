Norm Spencer, Voice of Cyclops in X-Men: The Animated Series, Has Died

norm spencer voice of cyclops x-men died 1 JWonggg/Twitter/20th Television

Voice actor and X-Men: The Animated Series star Norm Spencer has died at the age of 62.

Advert

Spencer provided the voice for Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in the series between 1992 and 1997. To this day, the show remains one of the most popular in the franchise.

The voice actor’s cause of death has not yet been made clear, but news of his passing was confirmed by his X-Men co-star Cathal J. Dodd, who voiced Wolverine.

cyclops x-men the animated series 20th Television

In an emotional post on Twitter shared yesterday, August 31, Dodd said he would miss his ‘dear friend and cohort’ before describing the difficulty of hearing about his death.

Advert

‘What a sad day,’ he wrote. ‘Norm was the voice of Cyclops on X-Men: The Animated Series. He was a genuine Character and sweetheart. I will miss you Cyc. Sorry about the “convertible ” Bub. See ya later my friend.’

The tweet soon went viral, attracting almost 2,000 likes in less than 24 hours with hundreds of fans paying tribute to Spencer underneath, describing him as a ‘hero’ and thanking him for the memories.

‘That man will always be a part of my childhood, may he rest in peace,’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘He left a legacy among you and the rest of the amazing cast and I truly wish you all the strength to find that peace and reflection.’

Another grieving fan thanked Spencer for providing the ‘most iconic voice of Cyclops in the animated universe’, adding: ‘This is just too much already, another memorable part of my youth, childhood, is gone.’

One addressed Dodd, writing:

Wolvie and Cyke. Bros forever. Sad to hear of Norm’s passing. You both made that relationship breathe and feel vital long before any of the films came along.

Advert

After premiering on the Fox Kids Network in October 1992, X-Men: The Animated Series was an instant hit. Based on the Marvel Comics characters Professor X and his band of mutants, the show followed the team of superheroes over the course of five seasons – eventually concluding in 1997.

Spencer didn’t just voice Cyclops on the series; the voice actor also brought the superhero to life in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, as well as in video games such as X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.

Some of his other notable voice roles include playing Draz the Destroyer on the Silver Surfer animated series, Sly Fox on Dumb Bunnies, Hades on Mythic Warriors: Guardians of the Legend, and Billy Blazes on Rescue Heroes.

x-men cyclops 20th Television

Our thoughts are with Norm’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.