North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
Police have expressed their concern after seizing a real Glock 19 pistol disguised as a colourful toy Nerf gun during a drug raid in North Carolina this week.
Narcotics Investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police Department and the Newton Police Department were conducting the raid in Catawba County, north of Charlotte, when they discovered the weapon along with a 50-round drum magazine.
The gun had been painted the signature blue and orange colours of Nerf products, and had even been labelled with a Nerf logo in an attempt to make it look like one of the innocent toys that can be purchased online and from toy shops.
In a news release on Facebook, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said that the pistol was among 20 guns, including rifles, shotguns and other pistols investigators found during the search on Wednesday, March 17.
The release read, in part:
One of these weapons, a converted Glock model 19 pistol with a fifty round drum magazine, had been altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun. Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement.
Firearms, in general, are commonly seized in conjunction with searches were felony amounts of narcotics are present.
Investigators conducted the raid after gathering evidence of narcotics possession and seized quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, as well as approximately $2,300 in cash.
A 35-year-old man, Damien Alonzo Burch of Catawba, was arrested and charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanour possession of marijuana.
Sheriff Don Brown described the raid as ‘another success resulting from our area Narcotics Teams working together’, adding: ‘Our agencies pooling their resources allows for a greater impact to be felt county wide.’
Burch was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond and was formally advised of the charges against him at a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday, Catawba County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Aaron Turk said, CNN reports.
Turk said that investigators do not have a motive for why Burch’s gun was made to look like a Nerf toy.
