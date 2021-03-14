North Carolina School Displays Pro-Slavery Hashtags For Civil War Assignment
An elementary school in North Carolina has come under fire after displaying pro-slavery hashtags for a Civil War assignment.
Fourth grade students at Waxhaw Elementary School were asked to write tweets from the perspective of Civil War figures, displaying some of these on a school billboard. This billboard was then featured on the school’s Facebook page.
The tweets included hashtags such as #SlaveryForLife, from a made-up Twitter account @dontStopSlavery. The Facebook post has since been taken down, and the Union County Public Schools system has apologised for the ‘unacceptable’ assignment.
You can find out more in the following news clip:
As reported by FOX 46 Charlotte, one comment from the imaginary @dontStopSlavery account stated, ‘You may not agree with slavery but I do and I’m honest about it. #SlaveryForLife’.
Another comment, this time from the account ‘Confederate4life’, read:
Why do we need to leave the county. We can stay and our slaves! #SLAVERYFOREVER.
Parents have since complained, with mother Brittany Buford telling WCNC:
You have these kids walking by this every single day. Racism is racism.
The Union County Public Schools system has since issued the following apology:
Union County Public Schools is extremely concerned about the fourth-grade activity that took place at Waxhaw Elementary.
This type of assignment is unacceptable, and we apologize for offending parents, staff, students, and members of our community.
The school district’s superintendent, Andrew Houlihan, tweeted his concerns about the assignment:
Today I was made aware of an elementary school assignment about the Civil War that was racially insensitive and not appropriate. I want to be clear: any type of assignment such as this is unacceptable.
We are taking this matter very seriously and will ensure this doesn’t happen again. We are actively dev. PD to address diversity, equity and inclusion and rec. that lessons such as these have no place in any @UCPSNC school. We are addressing this matter and sincerely apologize to our Ss, staff, families and community.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Education, North Carolina, Now
CreditsFOX 46 Charlotte/YouTube and 2 others
FOX 46 Charlotte/YouTube
Slavery assignment at Waxhaw school has parents, NAACP upset
WCNC/YouTube
Slavery assignment at Waxhaw school has parents, NAACP upset
Andrew G. Houlihan/Twitter