North Carolina Woman Charged For Baby Michael Case 21 Years After Newborn Baby Was Found Dead At Roadside

This event, what happened, is going to affect a lot of folks. It’s going to affect two families. In life, a lot of times we have options. We have choices we can make, and you hope that sometimes you would make the right choice. But in this situation, the right choice wasn’t made.

This was something personal to this sheriff’s office – very personal – and [investigators] weren’t going to stop until we got it solved. What affects law enforcement is [crimes against] the young and the elderly because a lot of those folks can’t defend themselves. We’re here to defend them.