unilad
Advert

North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile Into Sea Off Japan

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 05 Jan 2022 07:52
North Korea Suspected Missile Near Japan - Alamy Alamy

South Korean and Japanese authorities suspect North Korea has launched a ballistic missile into the sea off the east coast of Japan. 

The claim first came from the Japanese coast guard, which said it could potentially be a ballistic missile that was fired, though no confirmation has yet been given.

Advert

The alleged incident follows news of Kim Jong-un vowing to strengthen the totalitarian state’s national defences, despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Kim Jong-un (Alamy)Alamy

Reporters were told by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishia, North Korea has ‘repeatedly’ been launching missiles ‘since last year’, which the prime minister called ‘very regrettable,’ MailOnline reports.

It has not yet been confirmed by authorities as to what was launched, and Japan’s coast guards were unable to give further details than the suggestion that it could be a ballistic missile. ‘Our military is maintaining readiness posture in preparation for a possible additional launch while closely monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the United States,’ the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), said in a statement, per The Guardian.

Advert

Ankit Panda of the Nuclear Policy Programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told BBC News: ‘There’s no way to assess whether this might have been a longer-range missile flown on a shortened trajectory.’

Nobuo Kishi, Japan’s defence minister, said the suspected missile had flown roughly 500km (310 miles), though experts says there is no way to confirm this.

North Korea Alleged Missiles - Alamy Alamy

Accusations that North Korea fired a missile also follows the news that the country was banned from testing any ballistic missiles by the United Nations Security Council.

Advert

Furthermore, North Korea itself suspended any testing on nuclear weapons or intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), with the last trial having occurred in 2017.

However, in October, the country did fire a new ballistic missile at a shorter range, and it has continued to test them since. Last year, North Korea continued its weapons programme, reportedly testing a new hypersonic missile, as well as missiles on trains and long-range missiles.

A diplomatic overture, which was put forward after the last test of a nuclear bomb or ICBMs in 2017, has been held back between North Korea, the United States and South Korea. While Kim Jong-un first initiated the negotiations, in his latest speech he gave no hint as to if they would be restarted.

Advert

The President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, hoped to achieve a resolution for the dealings by May, which is when his term ends, however it is now uncertain how likely that is to happen. ‘We should not give up the hope for dialogue in order to fundamentally overcome this situation. If both Koreas work together and build trust, peace will be achieved one day,’ Moon said recently.

The US still hopes to open a dialogue with North Korea, according to spokesperson for the State Department, Ned Price.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France
News

New ‘IHU’ Covid Variant With 46 Mutations Discovered In France

Piers Morgan Threatens To Block Anyone Who Shares Old Ghislaine Maxwell Photo With Him
Celebrity

Piers Morgan Threatens To Block Anyone Who Shares Old Ghislaine Maxwell Photo With Him

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed
Celebrity

Logan Paul Reveals He’s Suffering Withdrawal Symptoms After Giving Up Weed

First Case Of ‘Flurona’ Detected In Israel
News

First Case Of ‘Flurona’ Detected In Israel

Topics: News, Japan, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, sea

Credits

MailOnline and 1 other

  1. MailOnline

    Kim Jong Un fires suspected ballistic missile into the sea off Japan days after vowing to beef up his military to bolster 'national defence'

  2. The Guardian

    North Korea has launched possible ballistic missile, say Japan and South Korea

 