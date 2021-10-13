North Korea Shares Opinion On Squid Game Despite It Being Strictly Forbidden

Alamy/Netflix

A North Korean propaganda outlet has joined in on the Squid Game fun and shared its opinion on the hit show.

With Squid Game‘s popularity sweeping the farthest reaches of the world, it was only a matter of time before North Korea shared its opinion on the hit Netflix show that was made by its neighbor to the south.

While most viewers of Squid Game tend to discuss their opinions on the show’s twists and turns, colorful aesthetic or favorite characters, North Korea has taken the opportunity to slam the show as evidence of how ‘corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace’ in South Korea.

Squid Game is a series on Netflix that follows a group of people competing in reality TV show. The show features indebted contestants who take on a series of games and challenges. If they make it through all the challenges, they can win life-changing amounts of money. The only catch is, if they lose, they die.

In North Korea, k-dramas are actually forbidden, so reports of North Korea devoting propaganda to the most popular South Korean show on Netflix is not all that surprising.

Published by North Korean propaganda website Arirang Meari and written by and unnamed write, the article goes into detail of how damaging the show is. ”Squid Game’ makes people realize the sad reality of the beastly South Korean society in which human beings are driven into extreme competition, and their humanity is wiped out,’ read the article.

The article goes on to bash South Korean society by analyzing the show and says ‘the series discloses the reality of South Korea where the law of the jungle, corruption, and immorality are commonplace.’

‘It is said that it makes people realize the sad reality of the beastly society in which people are driven into extreme competition,’ the article declared. ‘It is said to arouse anger about the unequal society where the moneyless are treated like chess pieces for the rich.’

Tension between North Korean and South Korea continue to be heightened. The two sides are currently bolstering their military powers and developing weapons.

Squid Game has recently surpassed Bridgerton as Netflix’s biggest launch ever.