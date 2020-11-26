North Korean Gymnast Flees To South Korea By Pole Vaulting Over Border PA Images

A gymnast from North Korea managed to successfully flee the country, by pole vaulting over a 12-foot fence, into South Korea.

The 20-something-year-old male managed to overcome one of the world’s most heavily guarded border and mounds of barbed wire, making it to the other side, without even triggering any sensors.

A manhunt by the South Korean military forced the unnamed man to surrender himself, after troops detected unidentified personnel’ on November 4.

The man, who was wearing blue civilian clothes, was spotted on thermal cameras ‘loitering’ a mile south of the Demilitarised Zone

Guards were left so baffled by his feat, that they asked him to show them how high he can jump, in order for them to believe his claims.

They believe his small frame and gymnastics training is what allowed him to get over the fence, however it doesn’t explain why he wasn’t picked up by sensors on both sides of the border, the Korea Herald reports.

After verifying how the man managed to leap the treacherous fence, he was detained in custody, where he put in a formal request for political asylum.

An investigation has now been launched in South Korea, to try and explain why he didn’t trigger the sensors on the fence, even when thermal cameras caught him brushing up against them.

‘We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,’ a Korean official is believed to have told Yonhap news agency.

Around 32,000 North Koreans are believed to have defected from the north since Korea was divided, however very few opt to make the perilous journey over the Korean border, with most opting to travel to China.

In 2017, a former North Korean solider made international headlines when he dodged bullets to cross the only part of the border which is not fortified with minefields and barbed wire

Oh Chong-song was filmed as he jumped into a jeep and was chased, before being shot five times as he crossed the border into South Korea, as per The Sun.

Chong-song was rescued by South Korean soldiers, who rushed him to hospital to be treated for his wounds. There, doctors found 10-inch-long parasitic worms in his stomach, which is believed to be the result of the poor diet fed to North Korean soldiers.

The gymnast will need to be granted asylum in order to be allowed to stay in South Korea.