Northern Irish Woman Scarred For Life After Bottle Was Chucked At Her Face By Youths
A woman has been left scarred for life after a gang of youths smashed a bottle in her face and beat up her fiancée for complaining about their driving.
Saoirse Smith, from Londonderry in Northern Ireland, lost two teeth and suffered deep cuts to her mouth after a litre glass bottle was thrown in her face.
The attack came after she complained about a group of youngsters driving like ‘maniacs’ after they nearly crashed into her in the city.
Her partner Hollie Semple shared harrowing photos of Saoirse’s horrific injuries on social media, revealing she’d also been kicked and punched by the ‘scumbags’.
Writing on Facebook, Hollie explained:
Myself and Saoirse were attacked by a group of four or five fellas and a girl after confronting them for almost crashing into us twice and then driving like absolute maniacs in a built up area full of children.
They were driving at speed on the paths where children play (including our nephews).
After confronting these scumbags I was attacked and then suddenly they all were on to me, punching, kicking, pulling my hair, spitting.
Hollie said the group of six turned on Saoirse when she tried to break up the attack, but eventually they were able to break free and run back to their car.
However, when they attempted to drive away, they were blocked by the youths’ car.
She explained:
They got out and started kicking, punching the car. They smashed the passenger window with their foot and threw a litre bottle of alcohol directly at Saoirse’s face.
The thugs are even said to have continued the brutal attack after they drove to Saoirse’s sister’s house.
Hollie recalled:
Only when they saw the damage they had done to her face [they] fled.
Saoirse has suffered serious damage to her mouth and chin. She has lost her two front teeth.
She is going to be left with permanent scarring because these vermin think it’s acceptable to do this to somebody.
According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, three people have been arrested in connection with the attack, which took place on Saturday, February 22.
A spokesperson confirmed a 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old female all remain in custody.
Anyone with any information on the savage attack is urged to contact the police.
