Northern Irish Woman Scarred For Life After Bottle Was Chucked At Her Face By Youths

Myself and Saoirse were attacked by a group of four or five fellas and a girl after confronting them for almost crashing into us twice and then driving like absolute maniacs in a built up area full of children.

They were driving at speed on the paths where children play (including our nephews).

After confronting these scumbags I was attacked and then suddenly they all were on to me, punching, kicking, pulling my hair, spitting.