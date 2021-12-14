Norway Bans Sale Of Alcohol Due To Threat Of ‘Contagion Bomb’

Alamy

Norway has banned the sale of alcohol in all hospitality venues due to the threat of a potential ‘contagion bomb’ caused by the omicron variant of coronavirus.

From midnight tonight, December 14, bars and restaurants in the country will be restricted from serving alcohol for a period of four weeks as the government hopes to stem the spread of the new variant.

It is one of a number of new measures that are coming into place, including stricter rules in schools, restriction of access to gyms and swimming pools, mask mandates and an increase in the speed of the vaccination rollout.

Pixabay

The announcement of the measures on Monday, December 13, came as the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) warned there could be between 90,000 and 300,000 new coronavirus infections per day if no measures are taken.

An increase in infections could also cause up to 200 new hospitalisations per day, which would overwhelm the nation’s healthcare system.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store noted that for many the measures will ‘feel like a lockdown, if not of society then of their lives and of their livelihoods,’ but said there is ‘no doubt the new variant changes the rules.’ Per The Independent, he added: ‘That’s why we need to act fast and we need to act again.’

In a statement about the new rules, the FHI said the omicron variant ‘will already in December cause a wave with many sick, many hospitalisations, [putting a] significant burden on the health care system and society through, among other things, widespread sickness absence.’

Line Vold, the FHI’s head of infection control and emergency preparedness, told public broadcaster NRK that the situation with the omicron variant is concerning officials ‘more than it did previously’, adding: ‘We think omicron will be the dominant variant in the coming days… We need to quickly introduce further restrictions.’

Norway recorded 358 people being hospitalised with coronavirus on Monday; the most since the start of the pandemic, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Health.