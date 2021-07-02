Norway Clamps Down On Influencers With Dramatic New Law Around Retouching Photos

@ericakvam/Instagram/PA Images

Influencers in Norway will have to make it clear when images on their social media posts have been retouched in an effort to tackle unrealistic beauty standards.

On June 11, Norway’s Ministry of Children and Family Affairs amended Norway’s Marketing Act to set new regulations for influencers. The new law had overwhelming support, securing a parliamentary vote of 72-15, and will come into effect at a date determined by the King of Norway.

The key amendment reads, ‘The advertiser and the person designing the advertisement must further ensure that the advertisement where a body’s shape, size or skin has been changed by retouching or other manipulation, shall be marked.’

PA Images

The government will design the mark, although it is currently unclear what it may look like. The law will also be applied to traditional marketing campaigns that promote retouched images of people. Those who break the law will face escalating fines and possible imprisonment for repeated offences.

While the mark itself hasn’t been decided upon, its purpose is clear, as the country attempts to tackle marketing that ‘plays on social insecurity, bad conscience, low self-esteem or contributes to body pressure’.

As per the Daily Mail, in the amendments to the Marketing Act, the ministry noted:

The measure will hopefully make a useful and significant contribution to curbing the negative impact that such advertising has, especially on children and young people.

PA Images

The UK does not have a similar law. Last year, however, the government did launch a campaign called ‘Changing the perfect picture: an inquiry into body image’, which was led by the Women and Equalities Committee.

The inquiry intends to ‘investigate the state of people’s body image in the UK, what impacts how people feel about their appearance and what changes can be made to improve body image for all’.

With this in mind, more countries may consider adopting a legal policy to deal with retouched images.