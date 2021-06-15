Notorious Rapist And Serial Killer Meets His Demise At The Hands Of 200 Women

@iamswastishukla/TikTok/@factmaniac/Twitter

A shocking story has resurfaced on TikTok of the notorious rapist and serial killer from India who met his demise at the hands of 200 women.

Akku Yadav targeted impoverished women and girls in the neighbourhood of Kasturba Nagar for thirteen years up until his grisly death, raping children as young as 12 years old.

During these years of terror, it’s believed that Yadav murdered at least three people, dumping their bodies on railway tracks. Although his crimes were reported to the police, officers did nothing to stop him, having been bribed by Yadav with money and drinks.

Yadav’s main source of income came from barging into homes and intimidating people for money, using rape as a weapon of fear.

Whenever Yadav was arrested, he was soon granted bail, as per The Guardian, with police effectively allowing him to continue terrorising the community.

TikToker Swasti Shukla Buick explained:

Although being a rape victim is taboo in India, many of Yadav’s victims reported his crimes. Instead of arresting him however, women were turned away by the police being told ‘you’re a loose woman, that’s why he raped you’. One woman told the police she was gang-raped and the police responded by gang-raping her themselves. As long as Yadav targeted the poor, the police wouldn’t interfere.

@iamswastishukla/TikTok

Events took a turn when Yadav and his gang targeted a woman by the name of Usha Narayane, turning up to her home and threatening to throw acid at her if she didn’t withdraw a complaint made against him. However, Usha stood firm, threatening to blow up the house if they dared enter.

Other women were emboldened by Usha taking a stance, and burned his house to the ground. By this point, Yadav was scared for his life, and went to the police for protection. They ended up arresting him for his own safety, and a hearing was scheduled.

It was then, on August 13 2004, that the women sought their revenge, turning up at the courthouse with vegetable knives, stones and chilli powder.

A mob of around 200 women descended on the unrepentant Yadav at the courthouse, each taking turns to stab him as they hacked him to death. One alleged victim even cut off his penis.

@iamswastishukla/TikTok

It took Yadav fifteen minutes to die, with officers who had been there to protect him fleeing in fear as he bled out on the marble courtroom floor.

Every woman from the slum claimed responsibility for Yadav’s death. Although Usha was arrested and charged with murder, she was was eventually acquitted in 2012. A number of other women who were arrested were also later released on account of a lack of evidence.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

