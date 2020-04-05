Nottingham Man Caught With Rucksack Of Cannabis Claims He's 'Buying In Bulk Due To Lockdown' BPM Media

As people throughout the UK are urged to stay at home, many are stocking up on essential supplies to prevent them from having to leave the house any more than is necessary.

Advert

So, when one man in Nottingham was caught by police with a rucksack full of cannabis, you can see how he tried to get away with it – by telling officers he was buying in bulk because of the current measures in place.

It sounds pretty funny, but police are already inundated with work making sure everyone sticks to the government-implemented restrictions. As a result, when the Nottingham Police team were deployed to Gritley Mews in The Meadows, Nottinghamshire, to get a closer look at a suspicious man with a green rucksack strapped to his back, they weren’t playing any games.

Man Caught With Rucksack Of Cannabis Claims He's 'Buying In Bulk Due To Lockdown' BPM Media

Officers stopped the man and performed a search on his bag, where they discovered a large amount of cannabis in a plastic sack. And, when asked why he has such a large amount of drugs on him, he told officers: ‘I’m buying in bulk because you can’t get out because of the lockdown’.

Advert

It’ll come as no surprise that officers have heard this excuse time and time again. The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of intent to supply.

While you might think there are far bigger things going on in the world right now, drugs are still causing a huge problem for police teams all over the UK, even during the current pandemic.

Man Caught With Rucksack Of Cannabis Claims He's 'Buying In Bulk Due To Lockdown' BPM Media

Nottinghamshire police have set up a special task force, led by Inspector James Walker, to help crack down on those who are still flouting the current rules set in place by the government to address the ongoing health crisis.

According to Inspector Walker, the areas he covers mostly resemble ‘Christmas Day everyday’, as the streets are virtually empty and people stick to the rules currently in place.

Walker said:

Acquisitive crime has gone down because people are at home, so there is less burglary and less people on the streets to commit robberies. Shops are shut so there are less shop thefts. Therefore, the people who use drugs have got less money to buy them. I don’t think it’s stopped but we are not seeing it in its usual guise. How it has changed? It is difficult to say yet but it is still happening.

Man Caught With Rucksack Of Cannabis Claims He's 'Buying In Bulk Due To Lockdown' BPM Media

Advert

The task force’s main job is to separate any groups and fine those disregarding the social distancing guidelines, while also educating people to stay two metres or more apart from one another.