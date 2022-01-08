Novak Djokovic Photographed At Event Day After He Claimed Positive Test Behind Exemption

Alamy/Teniski savez Srbije/Facebook

Novak Djokovic was pictured attending an event the day after his positive Covid test, prompting more controversy over the star.

The news comes after Djokovic was detained in Melbourne airport for nine hours on January 4 upon arriving to play in the Australian Open.

Advert 10

The star’s visa was revoked after he landed for failure to meet the Victorian government’s COVID-19 vaccination exemption requirements.

His lawyers have since claimed the sportsman had been granted a medical exemption after he tested positive for Covid on December 16.

In leaked documents, Tennis Australia reportedly told players they may be able to obtain a temporary vaccine exemption if they’d recovered from Covid in the past six months. However, it still urged players to get vaccinated.

Advert 10

‘We have always been consistent in our communications to players that vaccination is the best course of action – not just as the right thing to do to protect themselves and others, but also as the best course of action to ensure they could arrive in Australia,’ Tennis Australia said.

Now, pictures of Djokovic maskless and attending an event from December 17 have surfaced on social media, a day after the tennis pro is believed to have tested positive.

It is unclear whether the tennis player knew he had Covid when he was pictured hugging children at the Tennis Association of Belgrade event.

Advert 10

Djokovic is currently in immigration custody at the Park Hotel in Carlton as he awaits his court date on Monday, which will continue proceedings into his injunction request against his visa cancellation.

Djokovic had allegedly requested for a private chef while in detention and to be transferred to a rented apartment, both of which were denied, as per the Daily Mail.

UNILAD has contacted Novak Djokovic’s representation for comment.