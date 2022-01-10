Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Deportation From Australia

Alamy

Novak Djokovic has won has appeal against the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa.

Following a court hearing, a judge ordered that the tennis player should be released from detention and his visa restored after finding ‘unreasonableness’ in how the Australian Border Force came to its decision.

Advert 10

Djokovic, the world number one, had been in a detention hotel since Thursday when his visa was cancelled upon his arrival to Melbourne, where he is attempting to compete at the Australian Open.

Alamy

Australia currently does not allow entry to non-vaccinated non-residents, however Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated, had received a medical exemption from Tennis Australia on the grounds of a recent Covid-19 infection.

That decision was overturned by the federal government following backlash from Australians, leading to accusations that the high-profile athlete was being used for a political stunt.

Advert 10

The government argued that a recent Covid-19 infection was not grounds for an exemption under current immigration guidelines, and that high-profile stars would not be given special treatment.

Following today’s court hearing, the government withdrew its case after coming to an agreement with Djokovic’s team, with Judge Anthony Kelly ruling that the detention order should be ‘quashed’ immediately.

Judge Kelly found that border officials had been unreasonable in cancelling Djokovic’s visa in the early morning after having told him he would have until 8.30am to respond to the notice of intent, per The Guardian.

However, government lawyer Christopher Tran noted that it still had the power to cancel Djokovic’s visa again, which could lead to him being banned from entering the country for three years.

Advert 10

Alamy

‘The stakes have now risen rather than receded,’ Judge Kelly said in response to confirmation that the immigration minister may consider such measures.

Fans of Djokovic have been gathered outside the hotel where he has been detained since Thursday, with celebrations taking place there and outside the court after the ruling was announced.

Djokovic has yet to comment on the ruling, having broken his silence on Instagram over the weekend to thank his fans for their support.

Advert 10

The Australian Open begins one week today, on January 17.