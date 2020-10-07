Nuclear Blast In Major City Simulation Demonstrates Horrific Power Of Nukes YouTube/Neil Halloran

We all know how scary nuclear weapons are, but have you ever really thought about what would actually happen if one was dropped on your nearest city?

Well, this new video simulation shows just that – and the impact is catastrophic.

The video was made by documentary filmmaker Neil Halloran in collaboration with the Nobel Peace Prize committee. The eight-minute clip visualises what would happen if a nuclear bomb 100 times the size of the one dropped on Hiroshima hit a city of 4 million people. And, yes, it’s exactly as bad as it sounds.

It takes us through the various terrifying stages of a nuclear explosion, starting with the immediate impact of the detonation, which would cause a fireball hotter than the Sun to incinerate everyone and everything within an 800m radius of the blast site. Halloran also says that all buildings within a 2km radius would be likely be completely destroyed. 120,000 people would be killed instantly, and that’s before we’ve even started thinking about the impact of radiation.

For those unlucky enough to be outside between 2-11km away from the blast, the heat from the bomb would almost certainly result in third-degree burns, and in some cases, could even set fire to clothes. Roughly half of the population in this area would be killed, either by burns, falling debris from destroyed buildings, or in the days and weeks later due to acute radiation sickness. That’s another half a million people, already two to three times more than the death toll in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In this simulation, another 100,000 people are killed by radiation from contaminated particles that spread outside the 11km zone, but Halloran says this is a ‘relatively small’ number, and could increase depending on the location of the blast and even the weather. So if you stay inside, or have a friendly neighbour who will let you into their fallout shelter, you might just be okay.

The bombing of Nagasaki. The city is only one of two atomic bomb targets in history so far. Codenamed 'Fat Man', the bomb killed 40,000 instantly and achieved a final death toll… PA Images

According to Halloran, while ‘no number could account for the devastation that would result’, through his simulation it is possible to make an educated guess about the number of deaths. For context, between 129,000 and 226,000 people died when the United States dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Halloran says he made the video to draw attention to the danger of new weapons technologies, and warns that we could be seeing the start of a new arms race. But it’s not all doom and gloom – he’s optimistic that if countries choose to work together, this nightmare scenario may never become reality.

