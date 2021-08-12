‘Nude’ Hunter Biden Laptop Video Sparks Outrage Online

PA Images

A video clip reportedly showing President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has sparked outrage from conservative commentators and lawmakers who argue he should be investigated in a similar vein to Donald Trump.

The clip was shared in a report earlier this week and purportedly shows a naked Hunter Biden talking to an unidentified woman and recalling an occasion on which he is said to have passed out in a pool in Las Vegas and had a computer stolen from him by Russian drug dealers.

In the clip, which was reportedly filmed in January 2019, Hunter says there were videos on the laptop of him doing like ‘f*cking crazy [bleep] sex [bleep]’ and that it was stolen the previous summer.

The president’s son appears at one point to suggest the thieves may try to blackmail him with the footage, as well as saying the theft took place while he was ‘in the [bleep] pool, facedown’, and that the people he was with ‘wouldn’t call an ambulance’, in the video shared by the Daily Mail.

If the account Hunter appears to be telling in the clip is true, it would mean the 51-year-old has lost three laptops, including one which is said to have been left at a Delaware repair shop in an incident he said he does not remember, and another which was reportedly seized by federal agents from the Massachusetts office of former celebrity psychiatrist Keith Ablow, the New York Post reports.

Following the release of the clip, conservatives took to social media to suggest Hunter should be investigated and that the story surrounding the clip was being ‘suppressed’.

Journalist Mollie Hemingway, who writes for The Federalist, tweeted: ‘Corrupt American media who manically pushed ludicrous 2016 Russia hoax put all hands on deck to rig 2020 election by violently suppressing Hunter Biden laptop story.’

Conservative writer Carmine Sabia wrote: ‘Somehow Hunter Biden is never reported on and @DonaldJTrumpJr was reported on daily. This is the definition of Kompromat.’

Meanwhile, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity claimed three sources had told him there were compromising pictures on the computer allegedly stolen from Hunter, and that the FBI had ‘been in possession of these laptops for quite some time.’

He added: ‘My question is, why has it not been revealed now?. Why has there been no arrest at this point?’

According to the Daily Mail, the clip of Hunter was said to have been contained on a hard drive copied from the MacBook Pro which was left at the Delaware repair shop.

