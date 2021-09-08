unilad
Nude Woman Driving Golf Cart Crashes Armed Police Standoff

by : Harrison Williams on : 08 Sep 2021 20:23
A nude woman who was driving a golf cart accidentally interrupted a police standoff with armed suspects in Florida. 

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies have released an arrest affidavit that describes a bizarre interaction in Dunedin, Florida. The police were said to be in the middle of a six-hour armed standoff with suspects when a naked woman drove through their crime scene, disrupting their objective.

According to reports, Jessica Elisabeth Smith, age 28, was charged with resisting an officer without violence after allegedly driving a golf cart naked through a crime scene. Some reports have stated that Smith was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

The situation began when officers were called to investigate a group of suspicious teenagers in the area. Once police arrived at the scene, the suspects fled the area and deputies began to chase after them.

One suspect fired a gun toward bystanders in the area, but none were injured. However, the suspect allegedly shot himself in the leg while attempting to make an escape.

According to WFLA, the suspect climbed onto the roof of a nearby home and attempted to male a standoff with police officers. The SWAT team soon arrived on scene and surrounded the area with armoured vehicles and air support, while a negotiator response team also arrived.

Once police had set up for the standoff, the nude woman Smith drove through the crime scene on a golf cart. According to the arrest affidavit, Smith was not wearing any clothes and allegedly refused to leave the scene when deputies approached her.

‘The defendant had a distinct odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude,’ according to the affidavit. Police also allege that she had the ‘inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.’

Reports state that Smith was quickly handcuffed at the scene and taken into custody. She was released on her own on Monday.

The suspect holed up on the roof of the home was also arrested and taken to the hospital to tend to his wounds. The two other suspects, ages 16 and 18, were also arrested later on.

