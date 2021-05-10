unilad
Number Of Americans Saying US Is Heading In Right Direction Doubles Since Trump Leaves Office

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 May 2021 11:47
Since Donald Trump left the White House, nearly twice as many Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction. 

Trump’s presidency came to an end after the relentless baseless claims of electoral fraud and the chaos of the US Capitol riots. Since then, Joe Biden has been signing executive orders, with his administration trying to steer the nation away from the Trumpian era of federal policy.

While he’s been no stranger to criticism, Biden’s first 100 days in power saw America’s global standing drastically improve. Now, more people across the US think the country is on the right track.

President Joe Biden (PA Images)PA Images

According to the results of an NBC News poll, which surveyed 1,000 adults across the US, 36% said the country is heading in the right direction, with 56% saying it’s ‘off on the wrong track’ and others mixed or unsure.

In the wake of Trump’s first and only term and Biden’s inauguration on January 20, the same poll found 20% of Americans in agreement that the US was on the right track. In the months since, that figure has increased by 16%.

Former president Donald Trump. (PA Images)PA Images

Until now, the poll hasn’t seen a higher figure than 35% since March 20, just before COVID-19 gripped the US. For context, the highest statistic ever recorded for Americans thinking the US was going in the right direction was 72%, coming just after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Given the increasingly hyper-partisan times we’re living in, with Trump’s MAGA supporters still incredibly vocal, only 2% less Americans view Biden ‘very negatively’. That said, 53% responded saying they ‘totally approve’ Biden’s work as president, with 39% saying they disapprove.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

