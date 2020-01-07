Number Of Animals Feared Dead In Australian Bushfires Soars To More Than One Billion

As you’re well aware, the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here and there’s plenty of challenging times ahead.

What we need is your support and your donations. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontline, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support.