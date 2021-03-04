Number Of White People Arrested Over Terror Offences Rises 7% On Last Year

PA Images

White people are the highest number to have been arrested for terror offences in the UK for a third year running.

Over the course of 2020, 89 white citizens has been arrested – a 7% rise from the year prior.

Meanwhile, 63 Asian suspects and 15 Black suspects had been arrested in connection to terror offences. Eighteen people of other ethnicities were also arrested.

This is the third consecutive year that white people have exceed the proportion of Asian people arrested for suspected terror offenses.

As per The Independent, a Home Office document discussing the findings states:

Arrests of persons of white ethnic appearance accounted for 48 per cent of arrests, up seven percentage points on the previous year. Those of Asian ethnic appearance accounted for 34 per cent of terrorist-related arrests, down five percentage points.

81% of those arrested considered themselves as British or British dual nationality, which is reportedly the highest proportion on record.

The overall number of terror arrests has dropped by a third, The Independent reports, making it the lowest figure in nine years. However, the decrease is thought to potentially be down to last year’s lockdown restrictions.

The Home Office said, ‘The reductions were most evident in arrests under non-terrorism legislation and may reflect the general reduction in crime during this period when there were public health restrictions in place.’

Since 2017, the number of far-right terrorism offences have increased in the wake of neo-Nazi group National Action being banned.

Officially deemed a terrorist organisation in 2016, then Home Secretary Amber Rudd described National Action as a ‘racist, antisemitic and homophobic organisation which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence and promotes a vile ideology’ that had ‘absolutely no place in Britain’, according to The Guardian.

Rudd’s decision came after British MP Jo Cox was murdered by Thomas Alexander Mair, a man with white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs. Cox, a married mother-of-two, was shot and stabbed by the man in June 2016.

Four of those arrested last year in connection to terrorism were Connor Scothern, Mark Jones, Alice Cutter and Garry Jack. The young adults, all aged 25 and under at the time, were jailed for being members of National Action.

Cutter was jailed for three years and Jones for five-and-a half-years, while Jack was sentenced to four-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, Scothern, the youngest of the four, was detained for 18 months, BBC News reported.