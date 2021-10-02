unilad
Nurse Fired After Cruelly Mocking Newborn With A Birth Defect

by : Joe Harker on : 02 Oct 2021 15:35
A Florida nurse has been fired after she was found to be mocking a newborn baby who had a birth defect.

Sierra Samuels, a neonatal intensive care nurse, was fired from Jackson Memorial Hospital on September 30 following an investigation into her social media activity.

Samuels, who had been working at the hospital since 2016, was placed on administrative leave last month while the investigation into her behaviour was conducted.

According to the New York Post, a post from Samuels read, ‘My night was going great then boom!’, accompanied by the picture of a newborn which had been taken in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

A second photo was then posted with the caption, ‘Your intestines posed to be inside not outside baby!’ alongside another picture of the baby and a hashtag naming the condition as gastroschisis.

Hospital officials told WOFR that patient privacy was a ‘top priority’ and that all employees go through privacy policy training on a regular basis.

Gastroschisis is a birth defect of the abdominal wall, a person’s belly, where the intestines are outside the baby’s body.

It occurs during early pregnancy if the abdominal muscles do not form correctly, leaving a hole next to the belly button through which a person’s intestines and other organs can exit the body. Surgery shortly after birth can fix the defect.

