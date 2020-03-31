Nurse Helps Dying Mum Say Goodbye To Her Family Despite Quarantine
A nurse has helped a mother exchange her final farewells with her family before she died from coronavirus.
Carolann Christine Gann, 75, was nearing the end of her life at the Swedish Issaquah hospital in Washington. Sadly, due to quarantine, family members were not permitted to go to her bedside in her final hours.
Carolann’s daughter, Major Michelle Bennett, has now spoken out about the kindness shown to herself and her siblings by a nurse at the hospital who ensured they were able to say a proper goodbye to their beloved mum.
On March 26, a nurse called named Tatyana reportedly called Michelle using her personal phone to tell her that Carolann’s breathing had changed, and it was unlikely that she would live for much longer.
Tatyana got dressed in protective gear and went to Carolann’s side, holding the phone up to the dying woman’s face so she could see and speak with her children one last time. Michelle has said she could see the nurse crying behind her protective mask during the call.
Speaking with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin, Michelle opened up about what the gesture had meant to her:
Just not being able to be there and hold my mom’s hand, rub her head, tell her the things I wanted to say to her, it was such a helpless feeling.
[…] She put it right up to my mother’s face, and I could tell my mom I loved her and how much I was going to miss her.
It was so touching, just to know that I couldn’t be there. And I said to the nurse, ‘Can you please hold her hand? Can you rub her head? Can you pretend like we’re there with her?’ She said, ‘She will not be alone. We will stay with her to the end.
Carolann passed away within an hour of the phone call, and Michelle has said she has taken comfort in knowing she hadn’t been alone at the end.
Michelle has since praised the staff at the Swedish Issaquah hospital, expressing gratitude for the way they looked after her and her family under such difficult circumstances:
I know how difficult this is for them. I can’t even imagine being on the frontlines of that and having to go home every day and risk infection themselves but then have the compassion and empathy to be right there in that moment, as if it was their own mother.
Carolann herself had been a nurse for 38 years, helping many dying people and their families. Michelle has found being on the receiving end of this compassion to be ‘inspiring’.
Our thoughts are with the family of Carolann Christine Gann at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, Carolann Christine Gann, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michelle Bennett, washington