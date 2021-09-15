Nurse Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Vice President Kamala Harris Because She Isn’t ‘Actually Black’

PA Images/Local 10 News

A Florida nurse has just pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, of Miami-Dade County, claimed that she was going to carry out the plot because the vice president wasn’t ‘actually Black’, authorities disclose.

Phelps pleaded guilty on Friday, admitting that she sent her imprisoned husband six 30-second video clips of herself in February, in which she claims she accepted $53,000 for the ‘hit’ to be completed within 50 days, according to court documents.

According to a complaint obtained by US Today, in one of the clips Phelps can be seen saying, ‘Kamala Harris, you are going to die.’

The same complaint highlighted that Phelps told investigators that she made the threats because Harris, 56, who was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, wasn’t ‘actually Black’.

Court records show that days later, Phelps referenced the $53,000 hit money in another video saying, ’50 days from today you will die.’

Scott Saul, Phelps’ attorney, told NBC News on Tuesday that she never intended to actually carry out the murder.

‘Ms Phelps has led an honourable life until this incident,’ Saul said.

The attorney added, ‘Ms Phelps has plead guilty, but she plans on demonstrating significant mitigating circumstances.’

Facebook

Heroeia Petit, Phelps’ mother, told the publication that her daughter is ‘sick’ and ‘she doesn’t even know what she’s doing’. She hopes the charges can be dropped.

Petit added, ‘Don’t punish her … ’cause she listened to what people tell her … she’s desperate.’

The veteran nurse was suspended without pay back in April, officials have said.

Phelps currently faces up to five years in prison. Her sentence is set to commence on November 19, however, Saul is attempting to seek a sentence that doesn’t involve prison time.