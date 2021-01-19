Nurse Who Refused To Retire Because Of Pandemic Dies From COVID Coosa Valley Medical Center/rnangler/TikTok

An emergency room nurse who refused to retire so she could support other medical staff through the pandemic has passed away after contracting coronavirus.

Betty Grier Gallagher dedicated her life to caring for sick people, having worked at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Alabama for almost 50 years.

Advert 10

Despite pleas from concerned co-workers for her to stay home when the pandemic began in March, Betty continued to work on the emergency room floor, caring for patients and staff alike, until she was struck down by the virus before Christmas.

She worked night shifts on the ward so that she could mentor younger nurses, earning her the title of everyone’s favourite ‘work mum’ along the way.

Advert 10

Her son, Carson Grier Jr, told CNN that his mother ‘didn’t do it to stand out’, rather, ‘she did it because this is who she was; this is her calling’.

‘This was her purpose and plan for her life, and she lived it daily,’ he added.

Sadly, Betty passed away from COVID one day before her 79th birthday, on January 10. She died at the hospital, surrounded by ER staff who loved her.

‘The whole CVMC family is deeply saddened by the loss of our ER nurse, Mrs Betty Grier Gallaher, to the COVID-19 pandemic,’ the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

Advert 10

Nurse Who Refused To Retire Because Of Pandemic Dies From COVID Coosa Valley Medical Center/Facebook

‘Mrs Betty graduated from LPN school at Nunnelly State Technical College and then went to RN school at Sylacauga Hospital School of Nursing. She was truly a home-grown nurse. Mrs Betty worked at CVMC over 43 years – over half of our facility’s entire history.’

Amy Price, COO of the hospital, added:

Mrs Betty always had a smile on her face and was our encourager. She was a nurse’s nurse. She embodied our charge to care for patients’ mind, body, and spirit. She was always gentle and cared deeply for her patients. We mourn her loss and celebrate her life. We extend our sincere condolences to her family.

Advert 10

One nurse, who was mentored by Betty, said she would worry about the wellbeing of nurses as much as she worried about the wellbeing of the patients.

‘She’s going to stop you while you’re busy, just to make sure you’re okay,’ Nikki Jo Hatten told CNN.

Nikki went on to say that Betty would feed anyone who forgot to bring a meal to their 12-hour shift, and would hold the hand of anyone who needed her support.

Rest in peace, to a true hero.

Advert 10