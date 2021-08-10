NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

PA Images

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo announced the news after Attorney General Letitia James released a report last week which detailed the findings of a five-month investigation into accusations from a number of alleged victims, claiming Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

The news prompted a number of top Democrats, including President Joe Biden, to call for Cuomo’s resignation. James noted the decision of whether Cuomo should step down was ‘up to the governor himself’, but added: ‘The report speaks for itself.’

The governor has denied the allegations, but in a statement made from the state capital of Albany today, August 10, he said: ‘I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you.’

New York’s state Assembly began to organise impeachment proceedings against Cuomo following the release of the report, while local law enforcement officials also announced they were investigating whether criminal charges were appropriate, NBC News reports.

In the report, James claimed the harassment by Cuomo violated state and federal laws, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

PA Images

At a press conference announcing the findings, she said:

Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature, that created a hostile work environment for women.

James also noted that ‘no man – no matter how powerful – can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights.’

Cuomo is set to leave office in 14 days after which Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will carry out the rest of his term, becoming the state’s first female governor in the process. Cuomo described Hochul as smart and competent and said her transition into the role ‘must be seamless’, adding: ‘She can come up to speed quickly.’

At least seven women, including several former aides, have come forward to make allegations about unwelcome interactions with Cuomo since February. In one instance, Cuomo is said to have sought to retaliate against one of the women who went public with her allegations.