unilad
Advert

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’, State Attorney General Says

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Aug 2021 16:43
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Multiple Women', State Attorney General SaysPA Images

An investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed current and former employees, the attorney general of New York has said.

In a report about the findings released today, August 3, state Attorney General Letitia James said Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women before retaliating against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct. The findings come after a five-month investigation into accusations from a number of alleged victims.

Advert

James said the harassment created a hostile work environment and that the governor’s office was riddled with fear and intimidation. His actions are said to have violated state and federal laws, though Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (PA Images)PA Images

At a press conference discussing the conclusion of the probe, James said:

Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature, that created a hostile work environment for women.

Advert

Alleged victims are said to have experienced unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and inappropriate comments. Those allegedly targetted include members of Cuomo’s own staff, members of the public and other state employees, including a state trooper, NBC News reports.

James added that the situations formed part of a pattern rather than being isolated incidents.

The 165-page report is comprised of interviews with 179 witnesses as well as a review of tens of thousands of documents, with James saying the findings reveal a ‘deeply disturbing, yet clear, picture.’

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says
News

Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends
Sport

First Transgender Woman Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard’s Historic Olympics Journey Ends

Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy
Sport

Tom Daley Reveals What He Was Knitting That Caused Poolside Controversy

Alabama Rain Storm Compared To A ‘Portal To Another World’
News

Alabama Rain Storm Compared To A ‘Portal To Another World’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Andrew Cuomo, harassment, investigation, New York, no-article-matching

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Cuomo violated federal, state laws as he sexually harassed multiple women, NY attorney general says

 