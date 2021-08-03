NY Governor Andrew Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’, State Attorney General Says

PA Images

An investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed current and former employees, the attorney general of New York has said.

In a report about the findings released today, August 3, state Attorney General Letitia James said Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women before retaliating against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct. The findings come after a five-month investigation into accusations from a number of alleged victims.

James said the harassment created a hostile work environment and that the governor’s office was riddled with fear and intimidation. His actions are said to have violated state and federal laws, though Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations.

At a press conference discussing the conclusion of the probe, James said:

Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive sexual nature, that created a hostile work environment for women.

Alleged victims are said to have experienced unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and inappropriate comments. Those allegedly targetted include members of Cuomo’s own staff, members of the public and other state employees, including a state trooper, NBC News reports.

James added that the situations formed part of a pattern rather than being isolated incidents.

The 165-page report is comprised of interviews with 179 witnesses as well as a review of tens of thousands of documents, with James saying the findings reveal a ‘deeply disturbing, yet clear, picture.’

