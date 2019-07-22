NYPD Hero Who Rushed To Ground Zero Dies From 9/11 Related Illness

Christopher Cranston/Getty

A police detective from New York has died from an illness related to his work at Ground Zero after the September 11, 2001 terror attack on the Twin Towers, police have said.

The 62nd Precinct paid tributes to Detective Christopher Cranston on Sunday by saluting his casket outside the station where he started his career.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Twitter, the precinct wrote:

Today, we mourn the loss of Detective Christopher Cranston who lost his brave battle with 9/11-related illness. Chris began his career in the 62 Precinct & exemplified the very best in our profession. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Cranston’s death comes just after the death of Kevin Nolan, a retired firefighter who worked tirelessly during the rescue mission in the days following the 9/11 attack.

The 58-year-old, who was a member of Engine Company 79 when the World Trade Center was hit, died of a 9/11 related cancer.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) paid tribute to Nolan on their official Twitter account last week (July 17), while sharing details for his wake and funeral.

Since the harrowing attacks, nearly 200 more members of the FDNY have died of World Trade Center related illnesses, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

It is with Regret we announce the WTC Related Death of Retired Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan Engine Company 79. Funeral arrangements are posted below.#343andcounting pic.twitter.com/YSLrEQ3JQ9 — UFA NYC Firefighters (@UFANYC) July 17, 2019

As reported by New York Daily News, Nigro said, via CBS New York:

Kevin is the 199th member of the FDNY to die of World Trade Center related illness. So many years later, we continue to lose those who displayed such incredible bravery on that terrible day, and in the weeks that followed.

This week the Senate is expected to vote on whether to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund after Senator Rand Paul blocked the bill from being passed by unanimous consent last week.

Paul objected to a request by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to approve the bill by unanimous consent, which would fast-track approval.

He questioned the bill’s 70-year time frame and said any new spending should be offset by corresponding cuts, saying the government already faces a $22 trillion debt.

The proposed bill would extend the compensation fund through to 2092, essentially making it permanent.

Despite the blocking from Paul, the bill is expected to be passed by August 2.

Our thoughts are with all of those who lost their lives on September 11, and the years since.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.