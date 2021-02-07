NYPD Punishes Officer For Wearing Patch Of Punisher Skull In Trump Wig nickybla/TikTok/JoshuaPotash/Twitter

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has punished one of its officers for wearing a ‘politically-oriented patch’ while on duty.

The patch in question depicts the emblem of Marvel Comics character The Punisher, with the addition of a wig resembling the famed blonde hair of former president Donald Trump.

Advert 10

The sergeant in question has reportedly now been handed an official warning, and a further investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.

The unnamed sergeant was spotted wearing two patches while attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside a precinct in Ft. Greene on the night of Friday, February 5, the New York Post reports.

One of the patches riffs on Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) slogan, reading ‘Make Enforcement Great Again’, while the other bears The Punisher’s skull emblem.

Advert 10

Responding to the incident, which was captured and shared widely online, Police Commissioner of the City of New York, Dermot Shea, tweeted:

Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs.

However, head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins, has taken a different view on the matter, arguing that the officer should simply have been asked to remove the patches.

Advert 10

Claiming that morale in the department is ‘terrible’, Mullins stated:

With all the stuff that’s occurring in the city right now, we’re worried about a patch? You know how to fix that problem. You say, ‘It’s not authorized. Take it off’. […] Shea should be out defending his cops.

The Punisher skull is known to have been used as a hate symbol by White supremacists, and has previously been worn by Blue Lives Matter protestors railing against the Black Lives Matter movement; as a result, fans have called on Marvel to retire the logo.

Advert 10