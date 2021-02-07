unilad
Advert

NYPD Punishes Officer For Wearing Patch Of Punisher Skull In Trump Wig

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Feb 2021 15:19
NYPD Punishes Officer For Wearing Patch Of Punisher Skull In Trump WigNYPD Punishes Officer For Wearing Patch Of Punisher Skull In Trump Wignickybla/TikTok/JoshuaPotash/Twitter

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has punished one of its officers for wearing a ‘politically-oriented patch’ while on duty.

The patch in question depicts the emblem of Marvel Comics character The Punisher, with the addition of a wig resembling the famed blonde hair of former president Donald Trump.

Advert

The sergeant in question has reportedly now been handed an official warning, and a further investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.

The unnamed sergeant was spotted wearing two patches while attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside a precinct in Ft. Greene on the night of Friday, February 5, the New York Post reports.

One of the patches riffs on Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) slogan, reading ‘Make Enforcement Great Again’, while the other bears The Punisher’s skull emblem.

Advert

Responding to the incident, which was captured and shared widely online, Police Commissioner of the City of New York, Dermot Shea, tweeted:

Members of the NYPD must remain apolitical — it’s essential to public trust & officers’ ability to perform their jobs.

However, head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, Ed Mullins, has taken a different view on the matter, arguing that the officer should simply have been asked to remove the patches.

Advert

Claiming that morale in the department is ‘terrible’, Mullins stated:

With all the stuff that’s occurring in the city right now, we’re worried about a patch? You know how to fix that problem. You say, ‘It’s not authorized. Take it off’. […] Shea should be out defending his cops.

The Punisher skull is known to have been used as a hate symbol by White supremacists, and has previously been worn by Blue Lives Matter protestors railing against the Black Lives Matter movement; as a result, fans have called on Marvel to retire the logo.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Life

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US
News

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US

Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Announces She Is Transgender
Sport

Former WWE Star Gabbi Tuft Announces She Is Transgender

Bill Gates Warns Of Next Two Threats World Faces After Predicting Virus Outbreak
Science

Bill Gates Warns Of Next Two Threats World Faces After Predicting Virus Outbreak

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, NYPD

Credits

Commissioner Shea/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Commissioner Shea/Twitter

    @NYPDShea

  2. The New York Post

    NYPD punishes cop for wearing ‘politically-oriented patch’ on duty

 