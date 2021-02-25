Obama Calls For Reparations For Black Americans Because ‘Country Built On Slaves’

PA Images

Barack Obama has called for reparations for Black Americans because the ‘wealth of the US was built on slaves’.

As part of his new Renegades: Born in the USA podcast on Spotify, the former US president speaks to Bruce Springsteen about ‘a wide array of topics including race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America’.

In an episode released earlier this week, Obama addressed the matter of reparations – something he’d appeared to oppose during his presidency, the reasons for which he’s now revealed.

Directly answering whether he believes reparations should come to fruition, Obama said, ‘If you ask me theoretically… are reparations justified? The answer is yes.’

He continued, ‘There’s not much question that the wealth of this country, the power of this country was built in significant part, not exclusively, maybe not even the majority of it, but a large portion of it was built on the backs of slaves.’

While slavery came to a formal end in legislation, Obama said ‘the systematic oppression and discrimination of Black Americans’ persisted under Jim Crow laws in the US, with ‘Black families not able to build up wealth, not being able to compete, and that has generational effects’.

He added, ‘So if you’re thinking of what’s just, you would look back and you would say the descendants of those who suffered those kinds of terrible cruel often arbitrary injustices deserve some sort of regress, some sort of compensation. A recognition.’

When asked by Spingsteen if it’d be possible to organise such reparations, Obama recalled, ‘My judgement was that as a practical matter that was unattainable… we can’t even get this country to provide decent schooling for inner-city kids.’

This harks back to Obama’s earlier position on reparations during his 2008 campaign, saying, ‘The best reparations we can provide are good schools in the inner city and jobs for people who are unemployed.’

He continued, ‘And what I saw during my presidency was the politics of white resistance and resentment. The talk of welfare queens and the talk of the undeserving poor. And the backlash against affirmative action.’

Obama explained, ‘All that made the prospect of actually proposing any kind of coherent, meaningful reparations program struck me as, politically, not only a nonstarter but potentially counterproductive.’

The former POTUS also said, ‘It’s perfectly understandable why working-class white folks, middle-class white folks, folks who are having trouble paying the bills or dealing with student loans, or don’t have healthcare where they feel government has let them down wouldn’t be too thrilled with a massive program that is meant to deal with the past but isn’t speaking to their future.’

A recent proposal from Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee would see a committee formed to study and develop reparation rollout, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the Biden administration would support it pending its progress in Congress.