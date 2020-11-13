Obama Calls Out Republicans For Humouring Trump With Election Fraud Claims

PA Images

Barack Obama has criticised the Republican party for ‘humouring’ Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims.

Ever since Joe Biden became President-elect, the ‘lame duck’ president has refused to concede the election and claims the Democrats ‘stole the election’ with illegal votes.

Nearly a week later, there’s been no evidence of malfeasance found in any state. Nevertheless, the Trump campaign and his supporters maintain they’ve been robbed of a win.

Check out the clip from Obama’s latest interview below:

The former POTUS recently appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes with Scott Pelley. During the interview, Obama was asked to comment on Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims and those who support him.

He said, ‘They appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn’t like to lose and never admits loss.’

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House - DC PA Images

Obama continued, ‘I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimising not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that’s a dangerous path.’

Praising Fox News‘s Sean Hannity on his election musings, which also had no evidence, Trump also condemned the ‘horrible, inaccurate and anything but secure Dominion Voting System which is used in States where tens of thousands of votes were stolen from us and given to Biden’. Again, there is no factual basis to these claims.

Among other politicians, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight recently posted a video describing his ‘disgust’ at the ‘lie’ of Biden winning, saying there will be ‘a price to pay’. The clip has since labelled with a warning, similar to the bulk of Trump’s recent tweets.

As per The New York Times, Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley also said, ‘When you look at the number of votes that he got, you look at the kind of enthusiasm that he engenders, I mean – he’s going to be a very, very significant figure whether he’s in the White House or not. I don’t know who else would be considered the leader, if not for him.’

Trump Rally after Biden Presidential Election Victory in Beverly Hills, US - 07 Nov 2020 PA Images

A small number of Republicans have moved away from support into acknowledging Biden as President-elect, such as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the latter of whom saying, ‘There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change.’

Earlier this week, the publication contacted election officials in every US state to check if there was any evidence of voter fraud – they all said no.