Obama Says He Might Take Coronavirus Vaccine On TV To Build Trust

PA Images

Barack Obama has said he might get a coronavirus vaccine on TV to reassure Americans that it is safe to take.

The former president promised that as soon as the vaccine is offered to people with a lower risk, he will be taking it.

In a bid to reassure people who are apprehensive about taking a vaccination – over fears it hasn’t been around long enough to know the risks – Obama said he would even get the vaccination on television.

‘I promise you that when it’s then made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it and I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed just so that people know that I trust this science,’ he explained, while appearing on Sirius XM’s Urban View.

‘And what I don’t trust is getting COVID. I think at this point, particularly in the African American community, we are – African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans – we have the highest death rates from this thing and are the most exposed and the most vulnerable in part because we have a lot of pre-existing conditions.’

His comments come after polls revealed that many people living in the United States had concerns over taking a vaccine designed to protect people from catching coronavirus.

Barack Obama PA Images

Obama also took the time to share the confidence he has in Dr Anthony Fauci, the top White House coronavirus adviser who clashed with Donald Trump by speaking out about the misinformation he was spreading surrounding treatment for the virus.

‘People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely. So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, immunise you from getting COVID, absolutely I’m going to take it,’ he explained, as per Fox News.

Obama went on to explain that he completely understands why some African American citizens could be sceptical about the vaccine, given the way their community has been treated in the past.

Dr. Anthony Fauci PA Images

‘I understand, historically, everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth, why the African American community would have some scepticism,’ he said.

‘But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don’t have polio anymore. And they’re the reason why we don’t have a whole bunch of kids dying from measles and smallpox and diseases that used to decimate entire populations and communities.’

On Monday, November 30, one of the leading vaccine producers Moderna Inc confirmed it had asked US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.