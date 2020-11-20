Obama Says Trump Might Have To Be Dragged Out Of White House By Navy SEALS PA Images

Former President Barack Obama joked that the Navy SEALS could ‘dig’ Donald Trump out if he refuses to leave after Inauguration Day.

During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday, November 19, the host asked Obama what might happen if an unnamed person—obviously, the President—were trying to not be found in the White House.

‘You know the White House well. Are there places someone could hide, like, if, say, they were going to be removed? Are there little cubby holes or anything that you know about?’ Jimmy humoured.

Appearing via video-stream due to coronavirus restrictions, Obama joked: ‘Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in to dig him out.’

Barack Obama PA Images

The joke pokes fun at the President Trump’s refusal to concede the election after Joe Biden was announced as President-elect.

The sitting president has since taken legal action in Pennsylvania and demanded recounts in other states, such as Wisconsin and Georgia.

In response to early suggestions that Trump would not accept the election results without a fight, a representative for the US government said it is ‘perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House’, as per Business Insider.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Trump has ordered his administration to halt the handover work that would bring Biden’s team up to speed as he transitions into office.

US Federal Government

Senior officials on the current government’s coronavirus task force told The Daily Beast that Trump’s actions could prolong the pandemic and put more American lives at risk.

During his appearance yesterday, Obama said he wished the transition period was going better.

‘We lose time during these crises,’ he said.

He continued:

When I came in, we were in the middle of a big crisis: the financial crisis. George W. Bush — he and I had obviously big policy differences — but he’s a good man. He’s a patriot. And he ordered everybody on his team to work seamlessly with us on the transition.

Election 2020 Trump PA Images

He said Bush ‘could not have been more gracious, could not have been more helpful’.

‘And that actually helped us be able to get a head start on trying to stem what could have been a great depression instead of a great recession,’ he added.

Biden is due to be instated as the new president in inauguration on January 20, 2021.