Obama Shares Real Thoughts On ‘Racist, Sexist Madman’ Trump In Explosive New Book

A new book allegedly details what Barack Obama really thinks about former president Donald Trump.

In the new book, titled Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, Obama reportedly made an array of comments about his successor, and it’s safe to say he’s not Trump’s biggest fan.

Written by Edward-Isaac Dovere, the book apparently quotes Obama calling Trump a ‘racist, sexist pig’ and a ‘corrupt motherf*cker’, along with many other things.

The Guardian have obtained a copy of the book set to be released in just a few days time, which details candid reporting by Dovere on things Obama has previously said about Trump.

According to the book, Obama once dubbed Trump a ‘madman’ while telling ‘big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation’.

Dovere continued:

More often [Obama would say]: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that f*cking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.

Obama is also said to have called Trump a ‘corrupt motherf*cker’ in the wake of reports saying Trump was speaking to foreign leaders such as Vladimir Putin without any aids on the call.

According to Politico, the book also details a supposed rift between current Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden.

Biden had made previous comments on race, which led to Harris making remarks to the former-VP during a Democratic debate in 2019.

Harris said at the time:

I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden: I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground, but I also believe, and it’s personal — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.

Biden was taken aback by Harris’s comments, and Jill Biden was apparently not happy about it.

According to Dovere’s new book, a week later and ‘on a phone call with close supporters,’ Jill Biden said, ‘With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*ck yourself.’