Obama Slams Donald Trump During COP26 Climate Summit

Barack Obama has taken aim at Donald Trump for taking the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement during his time in power.

The former president spoke at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, today, November 8. While admitting to delegates there’s no requirement for him to attend such events anymore, he urged ‘you will have a hard time keeping me away’ when it’s with regards to the future of the planet.

Hundreds of world leaders have gathered to discuss their approach and ambitions with climate change, such as reaching carbon-neutrality by 2050. Obama, who helped strike the agreement in 2015, said there’s been some ‘meaningful progress’ but ‘collectively and individually we are still falling short… we have not done nearly enough to address this crisis, we will need to do more’.

During his speech, Obama criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for not attending the conference, saying it was ‘particularly disappointing’ and showed a ‘dangerous absence of urgency’, as per The Guardian.

He also spoke about progress on climate change ‘stalling’ when Trump pulled out of the agreement. ‘I wasn’t real happy about that,’ he said, adding that the ‘US is back’ under Joe Biden’s leadership, with a $555 billion climate package hoped to pass Congress in the coming weeks.

He also praised young people for leading the charge on the climate crisis. ‘The reason is simple – they have more stake in this fight than anyone else. That is why I want to spend the rest of my time today talking to young people. If those older people won’t listen, they need to get out the way,’ he said.

‘One thing should transcend day to day politics and geopolitics and that’s climate change. he world has to step up and it has to step up now.’