Obama Tells Trump To ‘Think Beyond Your Own Ego’ And Accept Biden Win
Former President of the United States Barack Obama has told Donald Trump to accept his recent election loss.
Following Joe Biden’s win in the election earlier this month, President Trump has claimed that victory was ‘stolen’ from him due to election fraud.
However, despite what he’s said, several outlets – as well as the Department of Homeland Security – have found zero evidence of any fraud.
In light of Trump’s ongoing reluctance to accept his loss, Obama has said it’s time for the 74-year-old to accept defeat.
During an interview for CBS 60 Minutes that aired yesterday, November 15, Obama told journalist Scott Pelley:
A president is a public servant. They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. When your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments.
He added, ‘My advice for President Trump is if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing.’
See him speak about it here:
When asked his thoughts on whether Trump should concede, Obama said ‘absolutely’, and that he thought he should have done the day after the election.
Obama went on to say that he thinks allies of the US have seen the country as ‘weakened’ over the recent years, including over the recent election.
Discussing his upcoming book The Promised Land, Pelley asked Obama about a specific line in it which read, ‘Our democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of a crisis.’
Explaining his reasoning for this statement, Obama said:
We have gone through a presidency that disregarded a whole host of basic institutional norms, expectations we had for a president that had been observed by Republicans and Democrats previously.
Maybe most importantly, and most disconcertingly, what we’ve seen is what some people call truth decay, something that’s been accelerated by outgoing President Trump, the sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn’t even matter.
Prior to Biden’s win, the former president campaigned for his ex-vice president after dubbing Trump’s presidency as ‘not normal’.
Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning, Obama said said that ‘certain norms [and] certain institutional values that are so extraordinarily important had been breached’ so he felt it was important, ‘as somebody who had served in that office’, to let people know, ‘This is not normal.’
