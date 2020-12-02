Obama Warns Young Activists Against Using ‘Defund The Police’ Slogan

Defund the Police PA Images

Barack Obama has issued some advice to young activists: don’t use slogans like ‘defund the police’.

Following George Floyd’s death earlier this year, the subsequent protests and rallies all across the world have seen the rollout of powerful language. In the fight against racial injustice and police brutality, calls to defund law enforcement departments – often asking for money to be diverted into social welfare initiatives – have been particularly common, offline and online.

However, this slogan often inspires fierce debate from people on either side, while political leaders tend to veer away from it. From Obama’s perspective, the wording is too volatile to actually capture people in its message.

The former US president recently spoke to Snapchat’s Peter Hamby for a webisode of Good Luck America. The pair chatted about cooking, activism among young people and bringing fresh voices into campaigning. Obama explained why he thinks ‘defund the police’ isn’t the best way to put the point across.

He said:

If you believe, as I do, that we should be able to reform the criminal justice system so that it’s not biased and treats everybody fairly, I guess you can use a snappy slogan like ‘defund the police,’ but, you know, you lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done.

Obama offered an alternate route, recommending people say something like: ‘Let’s reform the police department so that everybody’s being treated fairly, you know, divert young people from getting into crime, and if there was a homeless guy, can maybe we send a mental health worker there instead of an armed unit that could end up resulting in a tragedy?’

Check out Obama’s full interview below:

He added: ‘Suddenly, a whole bunch of folks who might not otherwise listen to you are listening to you.’

Obama said it comes down to a key decision of whether you ‘actually want to get something done or do you wanna feel good among the people you already with?’

He continued: ‘If you want to get something done in a democracy, in a country as big and diverse as ours, then you’ve got to be able to meet people where they are and play a game of addition, not subtraction.’

Earlier in the interview, Obama said that socialism is still a loaded term for many people, urging that instead of ‘labels and ideology’, there should be a simple focus on ‘getting certain things done’.

He said: ‘If you want to move people, they are moved by stories that connect with their own lives. They’re not moved by ideology.’