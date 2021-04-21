Obamas Praise Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict But Say More Work Must Be Done To Achieve Justice

PA

While praising the fact Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Barack and Michelle Obama said ‘true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.’

After a three-week trial, the former Minneapolis Police officer was handed a guilty verdict on all three counts – third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – for killing Floyd by leaning on his neck for more than nine minutes. His sentencing is due to take place in eight weeks, where he faces up to 40 years in prison.

Like Floyd’s family and many others in the wake of the verdict, the Obamas were thankful to see justice being done – however, they noted the ongoing fight for equality and how more work must be done.

In a statement, the couple wrote: ‘True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day.’

They continued: ‘It requires us to recognise that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of making the America we know more like the America we believe in.’

The Obamas applauded those who ‘marched, protested and spoke up’ over the past year, ‘shining a light on inequity and calling for change. Justice is closer today not simply because of this verdict, but because of their work.’

They added: ‘While today’s verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system.’