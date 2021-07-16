‘Oblivious’ Bus Driver Almost Costs Child Their Life In Horrifying Footage

Wave 3 News

Terrifying footage that has surfaced this week appears to show the moment a bus driver unknowingly dragged a six-year-old girl alongside the vehicle after trapping her backpack in a door.

The footage came to light as a civil trial began in Kentucky regarding the incident, which took place in 2015, when bus driver Melina Sanders closed the doors on the young girl as she departed the bus.

Advert 10

The student ended up being dragged by the bus for more than 1,000 feet as her attempts to free her bag before the bus began to move proved unsuccessful.

Wave 3 News

Sanders failed to notice the young girl being dragged alongside the bus for a painfully long time, and as a result both the driver and Jefferson County Public Schools are being sued for negligence.

Attorneys have accused Sanders of breaking 16 rules bus drivers must follow to keep children safe. As a result of the incident, the six-year-old suffered severe injuries and has since had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Advert 10

The lawsuit, cited by Local 12 News, says the child still suffers from severe nerve damage as well as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

It appears Sanders was unable to see the child as items on the dashboard seemed to block the right side mirror. It wasn’t until another car beeped its horn that Sanders finally stopped the bus and rushed to the young girl’s aid, exclaiming, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God.’

See the footage below. Warning: contains content some viewers may find distressing:

Loading…

Advert 10

Speaking at the trial on Tuesday, July 13, Sanders said: ‘I was distracted.’

The child’s attorney quoted the New York State Education Department Office of Pupil Transportation Unit’s school bus safety guide at the trial, stating: ‘The loading and unloading of children is the moment of truth. Let nothing distract you.’

Addressing Sanders, they then asked: ‘What does that mean to you?’

The bus driver responded: ‘It means a lot to me, and I wish that I had followed that that day. I can’t take that day back.’

Advert 10

Wave 3 News

Attorneys also asked Sanders if it was important for all children to remain seated while the bus was in motion – another rule she could be seen failing to comply with in the video.

Sanders was fired from her job after an investigation determined she did not watch as the young girl got off the bus, as required by the training drivers receive.

The child’s attorney is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

Advert 10