Ocean Explorer Discovers Five WWII Submarines, Gives Families Closure

Lost 52 Project

An ocean explorer who received the Navy’s highest civilian honour after discovering the wrecks of five sunken World War Two submarines says he hopes his efforts have helped bring ‘closure and peace’ to the families of the sailors lost on board.

Tim Taylor led a team that has discovered a total of seven submarine wrecks since 2010, five of which were sunk during World War Two, in searches that he describes as looking for a ‘needle in a haystack’.

The discoveries have helped provide answers for the families of the 288 men on board the submarines, many of whom have gone almost eight decades without knowing the location of their loved ones.

Speaking on the day he was awarded the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award in a ceremony at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC, Taylor said:

It’s not about finding wrecks. It’s not about finding ships. The loss of someone even 78 years ago, and not knowing where they are, leaves a hole in families. The importance of our work is to connect families and bring some type of closure and peace even generations later.

According to NBC, Taylor – himself the son of a World War Two Navy veteran – began researching lost submarines in 2010. Using state-of-the-art underwater autonomous vehicles, later that year Taylor and his team discovered their first wreck, the R-12, a submarine that sunk off the coast of Florida in 1943.

‘There were 42 souls on board that vessel,’ Taylor said. ‘It became a responsibility for us to connect those lost sailors with their families.’

For Helen Cashell Baldwin, the discovery ended a lifetime of wondering what had happened to her father, Frederick Edward Cashell, who was lost on board the R-12 when she was just eight years old.

‘There was never a memorial service… there was nothing’ Baldwin told NBC of her father’s disappearance. Thanks to Taylor’s work, the families of the R-12’s crew were finally able to hold a service above the wreck site in 2011, an experience Baldwin describes as ‘life-changing’ and ‘a completion of 70 years of waiting.’

Following the discovery of R-12, Taylor and his wife, Christine Dennison, set up the Lost 52 Project, dedicating the next decade to searching for the wrecks of the 52 US Navy submarines that disappeared during World War Two.

The project has since made discoveries off the coasts of Hawaii, Alaska, Panama, the Philippines and Japan, and has been credited with finding the ‘last resting place’ of hundreds of sailors who made ‘the ultimate sacrifice.’