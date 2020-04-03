Oceans Can Be Restored By 2050, Scientists Say

It’s great news and whilst it may be optimistic, it’s important for us to be reminded that our ecosystems can be restored in a relatively short timeframe. But, and it’s a massive but, the report clearly says the recovery of marine life could be achieved by 2050 “if major pressures—including climate change—are mitigated”.

So yes, if we collectively work together and invest the required $10-20 billion a year needed, the future of the oceans looks a lot brighter. Divided by all the countries in the world, that’s around $75 million each. But at the same time, we’d have to rapidly transition to renewable energy to stop climate breakdown, stop farming so much meat and dairy to prevent oxygen-starved dead zones from appearing in our oceans, stop deep sea mining activities, stop overfishing and stop 12 million tonnes of plastic from getting into our oceans each year.

I’m naturally optimistic and think it we can make it. Seagrass meadows, kelp forests and oyster farms give me hope. But if we don’t make it, I’d rather die trying alongside millions of others than give up on this weird and wonderful planet just yet.