Off-Duty Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Shot And Killed While Trying To Stop Hit-And-Run Driver

FHP Command Officers are praying and remembering our fallen but NEVER forgotten brother, FWC Officer Julian Keen, who was murdered last night while following his calling to protect and serve others.

He was a genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it. Please pray for his family and law enforcement everywhere as we face these troubling times.

John 15:13 – ‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends’.