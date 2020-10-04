Officer Accused Of Shooting Breonna Taylor Says He Can’t Remember If He Did

Breonna Taylor/Facebook/Louisville Metro Police Department

Recordings from Breonna Taylor’s grand jury have revealed conflicting accounts of the moment she was shot, including one officer who says he’s unsure of what happened at the time.

Fifteen hours of audio from Kentucky’s closed-door proceedings, released following a lawsuit from an unnamed juror and a judge’s subsequent order, includes interviews with neighbours, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker and archived discussions with officers involved in the incident.

Former detective Brett Hankison was fired and indicted with three counts of ‘wanton endangerment’ following Taylor’s death on March 13, coming after a ‘no-knock raid’ on her apartment. Sgt. John Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove have not been charged – the latter isn’t entirely sure on what happened that evening.

KY: Breonna Taylor March in Louisville PA Images

As reported by The New York Times, the FBI claims that Cosgrove fired the fatal shot after police burst into the apartment with a battering ram.

Cosgrove said:

I just sensed that I’ve fired… it’s like a surreal thing. If you told me I didn’t do something at that time, I’d believe you. If you told me I did do something, I’d probably believe you, too.

In an earlier interview played for jurors, as per TIME, Louisville police Lt. Shawn Hoover explained: ‘We knocked on the door, said police, waited I don’t know 10 or 15 seconds. Knocked again, said police, waited even longer.’

He added: ‘So it was the third time that we were approaching, it had been like 45 seconds if not a minute.’ He eventually said: ‘Let’s go, let’s breach it.’

Breonna Taylor's Death Reminds Us Black Women Need Justice Too Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Walker said he didn’t hear the officers announcing themselves, adding that if he had, ‘it changes the whole situation because there was nothing for us to be scared of’. He shot one officer, prompting them to open fire on the couple. Taylor was shot eight times amid a hail of bullets, with the officers firing a total of 32 rounds.

In an earlier interview, Hankison said: ‘What I saw at the time was a figure in a shooting stance and it looked as if he was holding, he or she was holding, an AR-15 or a long gun, a rifle.’ Walker was using a handgun, and no such assault rifle was found.

Walker said: ‘Next thing I know, she’s on the ground and the door’s busted open and I hear a bunch of yelling and just panicking. And she’s right here bleeding. And nobody’s coming, and I’m just confused and scared.’

TN: Justice for Breonna Taylor rally PA Images

Hoover added: ‘We were, in my opinion, we were ambushed. They knew we were there. I mean, hell, the neighbors knew we were there.’

The released recordings do not include deliberations, prosecutor recommendations or statements, as they weren’t recorded ‘as they are not evidence’, according to office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.