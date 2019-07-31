Officer Who Accused McDonald’s Employee Of Biting McChicken Sandwich Ate It Himself But Forgot

WTHR

One can only imagine the embarrassment this forgetful sod has had to endure.

On July 15, a police officer from Indianapolis, US, accused his local McDonald’s of taking a bite out of his McChicken sandwich.

The whodunnit began, kicking off a police investigation to find the culprit who ravaged the man’s meal. He had purchased a ‘McChicken sandwich, small fries and some choc-chip cookies’, with a receipt to prove it, but it was just the main sandwich that was affected.

Watch the initial report from WTHR below:

Then came the greatest plot twist of them all: it was, in fact, the officer who had taken a bite of his sandwich.

On Friday, July 26, Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining that the officer had came to the false conclusion that his sandwich had been tampered with.

The statement reads:

The employee took a bite out of the sandwich upon starting his shift at the Marion County Jail, then placed it in the refrigerator in a break room. He returned nearly seven hours later having forgotten that he had previously bitten the sandwich. He wrongly concluded that a McDonald’s restaurant employee had tampered with his food because he is a law enforcement officer.

Food is a powerful thing, driving people to extreme emotions of pleasure or in this case, a lapse in memory. The hilarious blunder comes after the man told WTHR he wanted to see the person responsible dealt with ‘in an appropriate way’.

The man, identified only as DJ, told WTHR:

I started to warm up my McChicken and I noticed several small bites… I know I didn’t eat it. No one else was around. I said: ‘You know what? I am going to the McDonald’s to see if they can get that taken care of.’

After returning to the McDonald’s and confronting the restaurant’s manager, he was offered free food as compensation. Alas, this was not adequate justice.

DJ continued:

I just wanted to find out who the person was and they deal with that person in an appropriate way.

Now that the misunderstanding is all tickety-boo, the sheriff’s office statement assured that McDonald’s staff had not tampered with the sandwich in any way.

McDonald's

The statement continued:

Our partners at McDonald’s have been helpful and have assisted in the MCSO investigation into what transpired with our employee. The investigation has determined that McDonald’s restaurant staff in no way tampered with the employee’s food. He has since formally apologized to McDonald’s. We recognize that McDonald’s is a valued civic partner, and any insinuation in private or in the media to the contrary is unfounded.

Have you ever marched around your home, scrambling to find your phone, then realise it was in your pocket all along? This is kind of like that, but much funnier.

As us Scots would say, what an eejit.

