Officer Who Led Rioters Away From Senate Escorts Kamala Harris To Inauguration igorbobic/Twitter/PA

President Joe Biden’s inauguration was filled with nods to great Americans past and present, but one more recent American hero got a central role in the event.

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman won praise for his bravery during the Capitol riots on January 6, when he was seen on video singlehandedly leading a large group of rioters away from the unguarded entrance to the Senate chamber.

Two weeks to the day later, Officer Goodman was recognised again, when he escorted Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, to the inauguration ceremony. Goodman, a DC native, took on the role in his capacity as acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms, a role to which he was recently promoted following the attack on the Capitol.

Officer Goodman’s arrival was met with a standing ovation by attendees at the inauguration, as he led the vice president to the dais in front of the Capitol building to be sworn in as the first female and first woman of colour VP.

After piecing together a timeline of the storming of the Capitol, it soon became clear that Officer Goodman’s actions likely prevented an even more violent attack from unfolding, with many Senators having still been sat in the chamber when he used himself as bait to lure away the mob just feet from the heart of government.

As well as being given the honour of participating in the inauguration ceremony, Officer Goodman’s courage has also been recognised by lawmakers, who are set to award him the Congressional Gold Medal for his role in potentially saving the lives of Senators, reporters and staff.