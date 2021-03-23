Officer Who Was Killed Responding To Boulder Shooting Leaves Behind Seven Children

Boulder Police Department/PA Images

The police officer who was killed while responding to yesterday’s Colorado shooting was father to seven children.

Eric Talley, 51, was one of the first officers to respond to the shooting at the King Soopers market in Boulder, Colorado.

Talley, a member of the Boulder Police Department, was one of the 10 who tragically lost their lives as a result of the gunman opening fire in the store. The other nine victims haven’t been named but are reported to have been between the ages of 20 to 65.

The incident began around 2.30pm local time yesterday, March 22, when the suspect entered the store and began firing at people.

A 21-year-old man was arrested a the scene and has since been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.

According to CNN, Officer Talley had been in the force since 2010 and made headlines in 2013 with his colleagues after saving some ducklings from a drainage ditch.

Homer Talley, Officer Talley’s father, spoke of his late son and said he wasn’t surprised that he was the first person to respond to the incident.

‘[It] didn’t surprise me he was the first one there,’ he said. ‘He had a great sense of humour, he was a prankster. He loved his family more than anything.’

His father continued to say that is son was reportedly looking into working as a drone operator within the force because he believed it would be safer.

As per The Denver Channel, Mr Talley said:

He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this.

Talley’s eldest child is 20 while his youngest is just 7 years old.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty has expressed his condolences to the Talley family. He said, ‘My heart goes out to Eric Talley’s family, his loved ones, and his colleagues.’

‘He was, by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut far too short, as he responded to the shooting that was taking place at King Soopers,’ Dougherty added.

Talley is the first officer in the Boulder police department to be killed in the line of duty in 26 years.

Dougherty went on to promise the people of Colorado that they ‘will secure justice’.

Yesterday’s shooting comes just days after another man shot dead eight people in Atlanta.