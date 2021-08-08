Officials Discover Drug-Trafficking Tunnel Running From Mexico Into California

US ICE

A 183-foot tunnel discovered deep below the Mexico-United States border was likely part of a massive drug trafficking operation, officials have said.

The tunnel, which was 22 feet underground and ran from Mexicali in the Mexican state of Baja California north across the border into California, was discovered earlier this week by the Homeland Security Investigations, a sub-division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Advert 10

US ICE

The tunnel reportedly had no exit on the United States side of the border, and began inside a residence in Mexicali. Investigators said the ‘sophisticated’ tunnel was well equipped with electricity, ventilation, as well as rail tracks to push a cart along and an electric hoist.

In a press release, HSI special agent Cardell T. Morant said:

These types of tunnels enable drug traffickers to conduct illicit activities virtually undetected across the U.S.–Mexico border, Discovering and shutting down these tunnels deals a major blow to drug trafficking organizations because it denies them the ability to smuggle drugs, weapons and people across the border.

Advert 10

At 4-foot by 3-foot wide and extending just 3 feet north of the international border, the tunnel is one of more than a dozen similar underground routes across to the United States discovered since 2016 by officials looking to clamp down on drug trafficking in the region.

PA Images

Just last year, the BBC reported US investigators had found the largest smuggling tunnel ever found on the border, unveiling a 1.3 km long tunnel connecting a factory in Tijuana with San Diego on the other side of the border.

US Customs and Border Protection said the tunnel was 5.5ft high and 2ft wide and ran around 70 feet underground, making the tunnel discovered last week seem comparatively tiny.

Advert 10