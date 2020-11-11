unilad
Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 Nov 2020 09:29
Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Much to Trump’s dismay, officials across the US have confirmed that there is no evidence of voter fraud.

The current president recently made the bold claims without any form of evidence – something that caused the 74-year-old’s press conference to be cut off by many major TV outlets because what he was saying was untrue.

Last week, a team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) witnessed the 2020 election, all of whom confirmed that they saw no evidence of voter fraud.

Now, more reports have emerged to confirm, again, that no evidence of voter fraud took place.

votedvotedPA Images

Through research conducted by The New York Times, it’s been further confirmed that all votes in the US election were legal.

In a bid to shut down Trump’s claims, the newspaper called top election officials in every US state to see if there was any evidence of voter fraud. All confirmed there was no evidence of it.

While Texas officials failed to respond, a spokesperson for the top elections official in Harris County, the largest county in Texas, told the publication they had a ‘very seamless election’. This comes after Republican lieutenant governor in Texas, Dan Patrick, announced a huge $1 million fund to reward any reports of voter fraud.

Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White HouseTrump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White HousePA Images

Steve Simon, a Democrat who is Minnesota’s secretary of state, told The New York Times, ‘I don’t know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn’t have or didn’t count when it should. There was no fraud.’

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Scott Schwab, the Republican secretary of state in Kansas, said:

Kansas did not experience any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud, intimidation, irregularities or voting problems. We are very pleased with how the election has gone up to this point.

Frank LaRose, a Republican who serves as Ohio’s secretary of state, added, ‘There’s a great human capacity for inventing things that aren’t true about elections. The conspiracy theories and rumours and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology.’

Election 2020 Georgia Vote CountingElection 2020 Georgia Vote CountingPA Images
While there were no reports of any major incidents, The New York Times did state that some places had experienced minor voting issues such as some technical glitches and some minor errors in maths. Some places reported a few incidents of double voting as well, though these issues were reported and reviewed as ‘a standard component of the certification process.’

Despite this, no evidence of widespread voter fraud was found. It appears Trump doesn’t have much to back up his claims.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, America, Donald Trump, Now, US Election 2020, US News, vote

